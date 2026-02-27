US would prefer diplomatic solution on Iran’s nuclear dossier — Vance

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. The US administration still prefers the problem of Iran’s nuclear program to be resolved by peaceful means, US Vice President JD Vance told The Washington Post in an interview.

"I think we all prefer the diplomatic option," Vance said. "But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say."

"I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past," Vance continued, referring to previous US military operations in the Middle East. "I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past. Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We’ve got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful."

Vance added that he remained a "skeptic of foreign military interventions."

In January, the White House said it was seriously considering the use of force against Iran. Washington expressed hope at the time that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and agree to a "fair and equitable" deal implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they have no intention of developing a nuclear bomb.

The Pentagon has amassed substantial military forces, including two aircraft carrier strike groups, in the Middle East. On February 19, the US administration announced that it had given Iran a maximum of 15 days, starting from that date, to reach an agreement.

The third round of negotiations between the United States and Iran was held in Geneva on Thursday, mediated by Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the US side - by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

According to Araghchi, the sides have made certain progress and began substantial discussions about elements of the future agreement. US and Iranian technical teams will begin consultations at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Organization in Vienna on March 2.