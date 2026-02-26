Finland's plans to review property deals aimed against Russians — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Finland’s intention to review real estate transactions made by foreigners is directed against Russians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the media reported citing Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen that the government was considering a review of real estate transactions signed by foreigners over the past 20 years.

"Formally, such measures, as follows from the statement, are meant to be extended generally to the citizens of the countries outside the European Union and the European economic area. However, it's no secret that these plans are directed against Russians, against Russian citizens," Zakharova told a news conference.