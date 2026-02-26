Putin establishes presidential commission on AI development

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has established a commission under the president on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to a corresponding decree.

"In order to enhance the effectiveness of the formulation and implementation of state policy in the field of creating and developing artificial intelligence technologies and their introduction into sectors of the economy, the social sphere and public administration, I hereby decree to establish a commission under the President of the Russian Federation on the development of artificial intelligence technologies," the document said.

The commission’s tasks will include coordinating activities and improving interaction among federal authorities, the Bank of Russia, regional authorities and other government bodies and interested organizations on the creation, development and implementation of AI technologies.

In addition, it will develop measures aimed at ensuring Russia’s technological leadership in AI, including the creation and development of foundational models and advanced services, computing capacities and the necessary electronic component base, as well as securing electricity supply for such capacities.