Russian presidential envoy declines to comment on talks with US in Geneva

GENEVA, February 26. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Economic Cooperation With Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has declined to comment on the results of negotiations with US representatives in Geneva.

"We are not commenting on anything," he noted.

Dmitriev left the Four Seasons hotel in Geneva, where bilateral negotiations between the US and Ukraine were taking place.

Earlier, a TASS source reported that Dmitriev planned to continue negotiations with the US side on the economic track in Geneva on February 26.