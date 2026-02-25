Share of oil, gas revenues in Russian budget to be less than 20% — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The share of oil and gas revenues in the Russian federal budget will be less than 20% in 2026, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"We have the increasingly smaller focus on hydrocarbons, oil and gas revenues. If making an estimate, the share of oil and gas revenues will be less than 20% this year. This is normal because we place our main stake on the economy," Siluanov said.

The Russian budget indicators for this year may be amended subject to the market situation, the minister noted. Commitments in the social sphere, for National Projects and technology initiatives will be secured with required financing, Siluanov added.