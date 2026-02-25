Zelensky, Trump discuss upcoming meeting between US, Ukrainian delegations in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he had discussed with US President Donald Trump the upcoming meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, as well as preparations for trilateral talks in early March.

According to Zelensky, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner also joined the call. "We reviewed the agenda for tomorrow’s bilateral meeting in Geneva and discussed preparations for the next full-fledged trilateral talks between our negotiating teams in early March," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel after the conversation.

On Tuesday, Witkoff said he would travel to Geneva on Thursday, February 26, where he and Kushner plan to meet with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

Earlier on Wednesday, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said, citing sources, that Trump was holding talks with Zelensky. Zelensky’s communications adviser Dmitry Litvin told Ukrainian media that the conversation lasted about 30 minutes.