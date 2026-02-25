MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. A crew of the Msta-S 152mm self-propelled howitzer of Russia’s battlegroup East struck a fortified area of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Dnepropetrovsk Region with Krasnopol guided artillery shells, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the special military operation zone, drone operators of the unmanned systems troops of Battlegroup East located fortifications of the Ukrainian armed forces hidden in woodland belts in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

The enemy had prepared well-fortified positions to hold the defensive zone for a long time. The target coordinates were transmitted to the crew of a 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer. After data processing and target aiming, the artillerymen fired a series of shots with Krasnopol guided munitions," the ministry reported.

It noted that the drone crew adjusted fire, tracking the guided munition until it successfully destroyed the fortified defense position of the Ukrainian armed forces. Live recording confirmed a direct hit on permanent firing positions and dugouts buried deep underground, as well as the destruction of enemy personnel and communications equipment.

The ministry noted that the use of precision-guided munitions ensured that targets were hit with the first salvo, minimizing ammunition consumption and eliminating the need for the gun to reoccupy firing positions, thereby ensuring the stealth and survivability of the artillery crew.

The ministry said that the unmanned systems unit’s crews do not use Western communications equipment in combat operations, relying on domestically made communications and control systems.