Russia has questions to Board of Peace’s Charter, mandate — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia has questions to the charter and mandate of the Board of Peace that is being established at the US initiative, Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s international organizations department, told TASS.

The diplomat recalled that the inaugural meeting of the US President Donald Trump-led Board of Peace was held in Davos on January 22 and its second meeting took place in Washington on February 19. "Moscow was invited to both meetings, but Russian representatives did not take part, neither did a number of our BRICS partners. As is knowns, the Board of Peace was initially designed as a body for external administration of and control over the Gaza Strip. This is how this structure was put on Trump’s comprehensive peace plan for Gaza, which was attached as supplement to UN Security Council resolution 2803 that approved it," he explained.

"It is no secret that the Charter of the Peace Council defines it as a new international structure designed to replace 'mechanisms that have too often proved ineffective.' Its mandate is defined as promoting long-term peace in regions affected by conflict or under threat of conflict, and the Gaza Strip is not mentioned even once," Logvinov noted.

"Naturally, such an approach gives grounds to question about how the Board of Peace will co-exist with the United Nations and its Security Council, which is the only universally recognized body for maintaining international peace and security," he stressed.

He also drew attention to the fact that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had not been invited to any of the Board of Peace meetings.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established under the agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.