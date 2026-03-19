Oil at $113 and strikes on energy facilities: Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Qatar Energy, a state-owned oil and gas company, has reported significant damage to its Ras Laffan LNG plant following missile strikes.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery has gone above $113 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since March 9, 2026, according to trade data.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Oil prices

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery has surpassed $113 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since March 9, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 8:45 a.m. Moscow time (5:45 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 5.37% at $113.15 per barrel.

By 8:59 a.m. Moscow time (5:59 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had reduced gains to 4.94% as it reached $112.68 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2026 delivery was up by 1.08% at $96.49 per barrel.

Situation in Strait of Hormuz

The American and British military are jointly exploring the issue of resuming shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, CBS reported, citing sources.

Several countries, including India, Iraq, China, Malaysia and Pakistan, are in talks with the Iranian government to be granted safe passage of their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Lloyd's List Intelligence said in a report.

A Barbados-flagged oil tanker attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz was forced to turn around and change course after actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite army units), said Fars news agency, which is close to the IRGC.

According to the agency, the tanker was carrying an estimated 160,000 tons of oil.

The Iranian military claims that the vessel attempted to pass through the strait, but was met with "resistance from the IRGC Navy."

On March 2, IRGC Major General Ibrahim Jabari warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil exports pass, would be closed to vessels due to the US and Israeli military operation against Iran.

On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the strait was not closed, but the vessels, including oil tankers, chose to avoid crossing it, fearing attacks from both sides.

The Strait of Hormuz was closed not by Tehran’s own volition, but in self-defense, Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said.

Due to the aggression of Israel and the US against Iran, "the strait cannot be in its previous state either from a legal point of view or from a navigation point of view, since it no longer enjoys the same level of security," he added.

Iran and Oman will determine the conditions for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz after the end of US and Israeli aggression, said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Vahid Jalalzadeh.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz affects about a third of global oil and petroleum product trade, at least 20 mln barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Moreover, about 20% of global gas production cannot be supplied to markets, he added.

Strikes on energy facilities in Middle East

On March 18, the head of the Assaluyeh District administration in Iran's Bushehr Province reported that a fire had broken out following an attack by Israel and the United States at several facilities in the South Pars gas field.

In this regard, Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it would attack oil and gas sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Qatar Energy, a state-owned oil and gas company, reported significant damage to a facility in Ras Laffan where its LNG plant is located following missile strikes.

The damage from the strike on the world’s largest LNG plant in Qatar is critical for the European Union, said Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

The consequences of the strike on the LNG plant in Qatar pose a serious threat to the entire global economy, while its effects could linger for two years, until the middle of 2028, according to Japanese experts whose assessments were reviewed by TASS.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s South Pars gas field if the Islamic Republic attacks Qatar’s LNG production facilities.

Tehran has said it launched a missile strike on an oil refinery in the Saudi Arabian city of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, Iranian state television reported.

"Several missiles hit the oil refinery in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea," according to the report.

"Americans invested in the plant," the report said.

With the attack on the Yanbu refinery, Iran "struck an alternative US route bypassing the Strait of Hormuz," state television noted.

The Samref oil refinery in Saudi Arabia has been attacked from the air. The damage was minor, Reuters reported, citing a source.

Samref is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil. The refinery is located on the Red Sea coast in the port city of Yanbu.

The port is currently the only point for Saudi Arabian oil exports, according to the report.