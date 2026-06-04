ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime no longer sees the difference between military and civilian targets, that is why it does not even try to justify its deadly attacks on civilians in Yenakiyevo, Genichesk, and Starobelsk, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In fact, they do not even try to somehow justify these attacks. All masks have slipped. Constant strikes on civilian transport vehicles, hospitals, kindergartens, places where people gather - such as bus stops and buses - continue. These are not military targets at all," he said.

In his words, the armed forces of Ukraine see no difference between military and civilian targets.

SPIEF-2026

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum. TASS is its official general information partner.