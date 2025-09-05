Slovakia, Ukraine to develop energy cooperation where their interests coincide — official

BRATISLAVA, September 5. /TASS/. Slovakia and Ukraine will develop cooperation on those energy projects where their interests coincide, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova said.

"Slovakia and Ukraine will develop cooperation in the energy sector in cases where they have similar interests," Sakova, who accompanied Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the talks with Vladimir Zelensky in the Ukrainian city of Uzhgorod in western Ukraine, said as quoted by the TASR news agency.

However, she admitted that a compromise sometimes looks unachievable due to a gap in the two countries’ approaches.

According to Sakova, a meeting with Ukrainian partners will be held at the Slovak economy ministry on September 8. "This will be my first meeting on the issue of the [potential] Ukrainian oil transit via Slovakia," she noted, adding that the sides are looking at developing joint projects in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors, with one of them, for transmitting power via the Mukachevo-Velke Kapusany energy infrastructure facility on the shared border to be implemented in 2032.

According to TASR, the talks in Uzhgorod addressed the issue of diversifying sources of energy supplies to Slovakia, which enjoys an exception from the European Union’s sanctions on imports of Russian oil.