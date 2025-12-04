Russia’s T-90 tanks rank among best in world, Putin says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s T-90 tanks rank among the best in the world, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today.

When asked when India could expect the deliveries of S-400 systems and Su-57 aircraft, he said: "India operates several other Russian-made aircraft too."

"And there’s the production of armored vehicles. India is manufacturing our renowned T-90 tanks. Trust me when I tell you that these tanks rank among the best in the world. Moreover, the famous BrahMos missile - a joint venture between Russia and India - is manufactured primarily at Indian facilities," Putin added.