Russia to practice tact in protecting compatriots abroad — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia will protect Russian speakers abroad, making sure do to this in a way so as not to worsen their situation, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"As for the protection of compatriots abroad. Of course, we will do our part, and we are still doing this and will continue to do so. I would like to draw your attention to how this should be done: so as not to worsen the situation of our compatriots. This means that we must act with tact, preferably in a non-aggressive way," the head of state said.

He said that new mechanisms should be introduced to support citizens abroad. "Of course, there's certainly a great need to introduce modern tools for this work so that they are effective, so that they reach our friends," Putin said.