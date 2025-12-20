US Air Force carries out second wave of attacks on Islamic State sites in Syria — TV

RABAT, December 20. /TASS/. US warplanes have carried out their second air raid on positions held by the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in northern Syria, the Al Hadath television reported.

The report says the US Air Force "has performed a new wave of attacks on the Islamic State’s hideouts and command centers, located in Syria’s northern regions."

IS sites in the Deir ez-Zor province were the hardest hit, the channel added.

Also, according to Al Hadath, US warplanes attacked terrorist bases in rural areas of Homs and Raqqa and near Tadmor, a Syrian town where the historical site of Palmyra is located and where two US National Guard members and one US interpreter were ambushed and killed.

Prior to the start of the operation against the Islamic State, the United States has designated at least 50 targets in northern Syria. It is yet unclear whether the strikes targeted all previously identified terrorist-held positions.

At present, the bombing in northern Syria has ceased, although US warplanes continue to patrol the area.