MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. During the special military operation, the Kiev regime sought to disrupt Russian elections, going so far as to bomb polling stations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference titled "Results of the Year."

"On the contrary, they tried to disrupt them [the elections] in order to undermine internal stability. They directly and deliberately targeted polling stations," he said.

"I will never forget when such a threat arose – I think it was in the Donetsk People’s Republic. People were standing in line at polling stations when shelling began. They went down to basements, and when the shelling stopped, they came out, got back in line, and voted. We didn’t ask for anything; we did what we believed was right. So the Kiev regime we have today is certainly capable of such things," the Russian leader said.