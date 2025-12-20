Peace in Ukraine close like never before — US envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said the Ukrainian conflict is close to being resolved like never before.

"I think we are sort of as close as we’ve ever been. Obviously, the delicate nature now, and the nuances that are involved, it’s going to require everybody to roll up their sleeves. But I think if there’s a chance for peace, certainly, we are going to push for that. And I think this is our chance," he told Fox News in an interview.

Whitaker added that the US administration will not give up its efforts to resolve the conflict.

During the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said US President Donald Trump "is making serious efforts to end this conflict" and is doing so "with complete sincerity".