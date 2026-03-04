Iran may respond to US asymmetrically in months — political scientist

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Iran may choose to respond to US aggression not immediately, but potentially after several months or even a year, with its retaliation likely to be asymmetrical, according to Farhad Ibragimov, a political scientist and lecturer at RUDN University’s Economics Department. In an interview with TASS, Ibragimov explained that the prospect of an Iranian response is intensifying tensions within the US political elite. As The Washington Post reported, this has already contributed to a sense of paranoia among US Department of Defense leaders.

He emphasized that the threat of an asymmetric response from Iran and its affiliated proxies makes the situation especially delicate. "There is a high probability that Iran and its proxies will not respond immediately but will instead wait several months or even a year," Ibragimov said. "This approach will keep the situation perpetually tense." He also noted that any casualties resulting from a future escalation would likely be seen in the United States as a direct consequence of America's decision to initiate military action.

Ibragimov concluded by stating that accountability for further violence would ultimately be traced back to the initial choice to resort to force, underscoring the long-term consequences of such decisions.