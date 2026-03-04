China expresses resolute protest to Britain over ‘anti-China manipulation’

LONDON, March 4. /TASS/. The Chinese embassy in London has expressed a resolute protest to the British authorities regarding statements about Beijing’s alleged involvement in interference in the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, the diplomatic mission stated in a commentary reviewed by TASS.

"Some people in the UK are always keen to fabricate facts and concoct so-called 'espionage cases' to maliciously slander China. We strongly condemn this and have lodged a solemn protest with the British side. We urge the relevant British parties to immediately cease such anti-China political manipulation," the embassy noted.

Earlier, Scotland Yard reported that counter-terrorism officers detained three men aged 39, 43 and 68 on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the National Security Act, namely working for Chinese intelligence. Following this, UK Deputy Home Minister Dan Jarvis threatened China with serious consequences if Beijing’s interference in the internal affairs of the kingdom is proven.