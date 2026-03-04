Kremlin agrees with Macron that nuclear deterrence underpins global security

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Nuclear deterrence, indeed, remains the cornerstone of global security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing as he commented on France’s updated nuclear doctrine presented by President Emmanuel Macron.

"There is a grain of truth here. For, indeed, nuclear deterrence remains the cornerstone of global security," Peskov noted.

"At the same time, we must not forget about the non-proliferation regime," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Earlier, Macron unveiled a new "advanced deterrence" concept under which Paris will no longer reveal the number of nuclear warheads in its arsenal. Also, the doctrine invites France’s EU allies to jointly increase their nuclear capabilities. Germany has already announced plans to join the program, and Poland, too, has said it is willing to participate.