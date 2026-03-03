Massive demonstrations against strikes on Iran erupt in dozens of US cities — TV

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. Demonstrations against the US and Israeli strikes on Iran took place in nearly 40 cities across the United States, the ABC-7 television channel reported.

The demonstrations were organized by a loose coalition of about 30 different groups. According to the television channel, these groups have different goals and priorities, but their members agree that the US and Israeli operation in Iran was a mistake. Demonstrators said they are ready to "keep protesting for as long as it takes."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats it declared were emanating from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets inside Israel. US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia also came under attack.

As a result of the strikes on Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures of the Islamic republic's leadership were killed.