Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic five times over past day

DONETSK, March 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) five times over the past 24 hours, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, five shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said.

According to the statement, there were no reports on casualties among civilians, however, a residential house and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attacks.