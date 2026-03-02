Britain, France and Germany to develop long-range missiles — Macron

PARIS, March 2. /TASS/. France intends to develop new long-range missiles jointly with Germany and the United Kingdom to "manage the escalation" of a possible conflict without the use of nuclear weapons, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on the national nuclear deterrent forces.

"With regard to the deep-impact capabilities, the United Kingdom, Germany and France will cooperate in projects to create very long-range missiles as part of the ELSA initiative. This will provide us with new opportunities to manage escalation by conventional means," Macron said.

He added that as partnerships strengthen, other projects aimed at supporting European sovereignty may appear.