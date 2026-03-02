British Akrotiri base in Cyprus damaged by drone strike — Cyprus Mail

NICOSIA, March 2. /TASS/. The British military air base Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by a drone strike, resulting in "minor damage" to the military facility, the Cyprus Mail newspaper reported.

The publication informed that a "small drone" had "impacted the airfield" of the base, prompting the command of this military facility to take necessary security measures. There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of this strike, but the air base suffered "minor damage." The statement also said that the base command instructed personnel to "remain in place and await further instruction," warning that "there may be additional impact," and noting that the roar of the explosion and the sound of sirens were heard in the Cypriot city of Limassol, located adjacent to the base. Citing unconfirmed reports, the newspaper noted that the British air base may have been struck by a Shahed 136 drone.

There has been no official confirmation of the information about the drone strike on the Akrotiri base from the British authorities yet.