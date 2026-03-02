New strikes, casualties on both sides: Middle East conflict

DOHA, March 2. /TASS/. The US and Israel have launched new strikes on eastern, western, and southern areas of Tehran, the ISNA news agency reported.

TASS has compiled the key developments in the Middle East conflict.

New strikes

On the morning of March 2, the US and Israel launched new strikes on eastern, western, and southern areas of Tehran, the ISNA news agency reported.

Iran used missiles and drones to carry out new attacks on US military bases in the Middle East, Fars said.

According to the agency, Bahrain, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, and Doha in Qatar were targeted.

Losses among Iranian leadership

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes by the US and Israel.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said that the duties of the country's supreme leader would be handled by the governing council until Khamenei's successor is elected.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of Lieutenant General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military unit); Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Defense Minister Lieutenant General Aziz Nasirzadeh; and Defense Council Secretary Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

The Tasnim news agency also reported that the attacks killed the head of the office of Iran's Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Shirazi, Air Force General Mohsen Dareh Baghi, and five IRGC generals: Saleh Asadi, Akbar Ebrahimzadeh, Gholam Reza Rezaian, Behram Hosseini Motlagh, and Hassan Ali Tajik.

Casualties

Mohammad Radmehr, the governor of Iran's Minab, said that the death toll from the Israeli and US strike on a primary school in the city on February 28 had risen to 165.

At least 12 IRGC soldiers in Isfahan province were killed in the US and Israeli strikes, ISNA reported.

No less than eight people were killed in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem after a missile strike from Iran, the national emergency medical service reported. At least 28 more people were injured, including two in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and 24 others with minor injuries.

Three US soldiers were killed and five others were critically wounded during the US military operation against Iran, the US Central Command reported. In addition, the command said that several people suffered minor shrapnel wounds and head injuries.

One person was killed and 32 were injured in Kuwait by strikes from Iran, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defense, three people were killed in the strikes — citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Fifty-eight people suffered injuries of various severity. The victims include citizens of the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

Six employees of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were killed in the Iranian strike on the UAE on Saturday, according to Tasnim.

At least four civilians were killed in US and Israeli missile strikes on Iranian territory on the morning of March 2, the Fars news agency reported.

On March 1, Iran launched two missiles at US military bases in Bahrain, killing or injuring about 560 people, the IRGC reported.

Debris from a downed missile caused a fire on a foreign vessel undergoing maintenance in the port of Salman in Bahrain. One person was killed and two were injured, the kingdom's Interior Ministry said.

Air traffic, tourism

The airspace of Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait will remain closed to flights for at least another five hours, a source in air traffic control told TASS.

Earlier, the ban on flights over Syria was extended for 24 hours. Since February 28, the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and the UAE has also been closed, and the sky over Israel is closed at times.

The airspace of Oman remains open, allowing planes to fly between Europe and countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Passengers of flights cancelled between Russia and the Middle East are staying at home or in hotels, with Russian aviation authorities and companies monitoring the situation, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport.

The ministry also noted that carriers are continuing to work with passengers to minimize inconvenience as much as possible, given the limited operation of some Middle Eastern airports and the number of hotel rooms available.

The Ministry of Transport and Russia's aviation agencies Rosaviatsiya and Rostransnadzor are monitoring the situation to ensure that passengers' rights are respected, the statement said.

Russian and foreign airlines continue to adjust their flight schedules due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East. As of the evening of March 1, 109 flights between Russia and Middle Eastern countries had been canceled. Russian airlines canceled 38 flights, while foreign airlines canceled 71.

Russian airlines have refunded nearly 8,000 tickets, and around 2,000 passengers have rebooked for later dates.

Recommendations to airlines regarding flights to the Gulf countries will remain in effect until 2:59 a.m. Moscow time on March 11 (11:59 p.m. on March 10 GMT), according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Transport.

When operating flights, they are advised to choose alternative routes through the airspace of third countries, comply with all safety measures, and actively monitor the recommendations of foreign aviation authorities.

Flights to Israel and Iran remain suspended until further notice.

Military operation

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.