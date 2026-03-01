US shows intent to act without waiting for growth of threats — ex-official

WASHINGTON, March 1. /TASS/. The US administration shows readiness to act without waiting for an aggravation of anticipated threats to the US abroad, a former senior US administration official and a former member of the Trump transition team told TASS in a comment on the US operation against Iran.

"There’s a reason they call it leadership, not followership. The President made a tough call that sent an unmistakable message: America won’t wait for threats to grow bigger before acting decisively," he said.

"You can debate tactics all day, but deterrence only works when it’s backed by action - and this move puts every bad actor on notice," the ex-official added.