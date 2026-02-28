Lavrov condemns US-Israeli armed attack on Iran — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the unprovoked armed attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Sergey Lavrov condemned the unprovoked armed attack by the United States and Israel on Iran in violation of the principles and norms of international law, while completely ignoring the grave consequences for the regional and global stability and security," the ministry said. "He pointed out the need to stop the attacks against the Islamic republic immediately and return the situation to a political and diplomatic settlement."

Lavrov also noted "Russia's readiness to promote the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests, including in the UN Security Council."

The Iranian minister informed Lavrov "about the steps taken by the Iranian leadership to repel the aggression of the United States and Israel, which again disrupted negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. He announced plans to convene the UN Security Council urgently. The Iranian side expressed sincere gratitude for the unwavering and firm support provided by the Russian Federation."

The conversation took place on the initiative of Tehran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by Iran’s alleged missile and nuclear threat.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started a large-scale retaliatory operation launching missiles and drones. Air raid sirens blared in the Tel Aviv area. According to Mehr news agency, the US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates were also attacked.

Countries in the region are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.