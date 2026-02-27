MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Poland is actively attempting to distort its historical memory, aiming to conceal its complicity in the events surrounding the 1938 Munich Agreement and to shift blame onto the USSR for the outbreak of World War II, Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Poland, Andrey Ordash, told TASS in an interview.

"All efforts are being made to erase, in service of short-term political aims, the true history of the Polish people, many of whom no longer remember who takes the credit for extinguishing the furnaces of Nazi death camps on Polish soil," he stated. "Historical narratives that cast Poland in a negative light are being deliberately suppressed. This includes, in particular, Warsaw's role in executing the decisions of the Munich Agreement of 1938. Meanwhile, the USSR is being unjustly held equally responsible with the Third Reich for igniting World War II."

The Russian diplomat emphasized that such claims have become part of Poland's "historical" policy, which, in his view, is better described as "pseudo-historical." "Under this approach, Russia is primarily blamed for all of Poland's misfortunes over the past five centuries, with a particular focus on events of the 20th century," he explained. "The crucial role of the Red Army - not only in liberating Poland but also in ensuring the very survival of the Polish people, who lost approximately six million lives - about a fifth of the pre-war population - during Nazi occupation, is completely ignored. Instead, it is claimed that the Soviet Union brought Poland not liberation but a new, albeit 'milder,' occupation."

Examples of such "historical absurdity" are numerous, Ordash noted, and the inconvenient truths about Poland's past are persistently and deliberately concealed. He highlighted, in particular, Warsaw's neglect of the brutal murder of a Soviet Red Cross mission on Polish territory in January 1919, as well as the tragic fate of tens of thousands of Red Army soldiers captured and held in inhumane conditions in camps from 1919 to 1921, where many died from hunger, disease, and abuse.