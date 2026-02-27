DONETSK, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West captured 29 Ukrainian soldiers in one week, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, said on Channel One.

"A total of 29 men have been taken prisoner," Kimakovsky said, specifying that this refers to the capture of Ukrainian soldiers by the Battlegroup West over the past week.

Earlier, Kimakovsky reported that soldiers from the Battlegroup West had eliminated the Ukrainian General Staff’s security brigade and more than 200 pieces of enemy equipment.