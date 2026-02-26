Russia interested in resumption of flights to Cuba — Transport Minister

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia is interested in resuming flights to Cuba, but this will depend on fuel availability and the decision of the other side, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"I can't tell you because it depends on the authorities of the respective countries, the availability of fuel in Cuba, and the possibility of refueling. For our part, we want this, we are ready for it, we need a decision from the other side," he said, responding to a relevant question.

Russian airlines Rossiya and Nordwind completed repatriation of tourists from Cuba last weekend. In total, nine repatriation flights from Cuba carried nearly 4,300 passengers. On February 11, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) reported that due to difficulties with refueling aircraft in Cuba, Rossiya Airlines and Nordwind Airlines were forced to adjust their flight schedules to airports in that country. The Economic Development Ministry recommended that Russian tourists refrain from traveling to Cuba, and that tour operators and travel agents suspend sales of tours there due to the "emergency fuel situation" in the country.