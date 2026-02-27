MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Poland has already provided Ukraine with 4 billion euros (4.7 billion dollars) in military aid, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash said in an interview with TASS.

"The total amount of Polish military-technical assistance to Ukraine since February 2022 has exceeded 4 billion euros," he said.

"There is no discussion in the Polish public space about forcibly transferring Ukrainian men to Kiev for mobilization. It is unlikely that the Polish authorities would raise this issue. The damage to the image of a state that presents itself as one of the key conductors of the interests of the Kiev regime in the countries of the collective West would be too severe," the diplomat added.