LONDON, February 26. /TASS/. The theoretical accession of Ukraine to the EU would be an extremely horribly complex and lengthy process, former UK Ambassador to Moscow (2004-2008) Anthony Brenton told TASS.

"Everybody's been talking about Ukraine joining the EU as part of the eventual peace process, and I think that's accepted. But Ukraine joining the EU is going to be a horribly complicated and long-term process," the former diplomat said.

He also noted that it is "very difficult" to determine any timeframe for this process, as demanded in Kiev. "So, there are complications there," Brenton stated, speaking about the prospects of peace negotiations in a trilateral format between Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

"There are difficulties all around, and we haven't even begun to nibble on those, because both sides are firmly locked in their current positions," the ex-diplomat remarked. At the same time, he called it "good news" that such discussions are taking place, although he noted that "the gap between the two sides remains very wide."

The European Commission proposed launching talks to admit Ukraine back in 2024 but the plans were stalled amid opposition from Hungary. Zelensky has repeatedly insisted that Kiev must do everything it can to be technically ready to join the EU by 2027. The European Union is developing a five-step plan to get Ukraine into the EU, Politico reported.