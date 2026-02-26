Sibur posts IFRS net profit up 4.5% YOY in 2025

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Sibur increased its net profits under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by 4.5% annually to 205.1 bln rubles ($2.7 bln) in 2025 and maintained its EBITDA margin at a high level, the Russian petrochemical major reported.

Sibur’s EBITDA margin totaled 35.2% in 2025, compared to 40.7% a year earlier. This indicator remains comparable with the global peers, Sibur said.

"The net profit of Sibur increased by 4.5% in 2025 to 205 bln rubles owing to positive exchange rate differences amounting to almost 90 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) in view of ruble strengthening and a relevant revaluation of currency-denominated debt liabilities in 2025 against 2024, despite the rise in interest expenses," the company said.

EBITDA declined by 22.5% in 2025 to 370 bln rubles ($4.8 bln). Revenues plunged by 10.4% to 1.049 trillion rubles ($13.6 bln) in the reporting period, Sibur reported.