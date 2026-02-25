MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Grafskoye in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units established control of the settlement of Grafskoye in the Kharkov Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,345 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 220 troops and a US-made MLRS rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 140 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 390 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 355 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 50 troops, three jamming stations and a foreign-made radar in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys Ukrainian army’s US-made MLRS rocket launcher

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made MLRS rocket launcher in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Nesternoye, Tsirkuny, Kamennaya Yaruga, Olshany, Zhovtnevoye, Martovoye and Vesyoloye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Mikhailovka, Kondratovka, Ugroyedy and Miropolye in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, 11 motor vehicles, a US-made MLRS rocket launcher and three field artillery guns, among them an American M777 howitzer in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a guard brigade of the Ukrainian General Staff and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Palamarevka, Blagodatovka, Novoosinovo, Staroverovka and Grushevka in the Kharkov Region and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a Bucephalus armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and a British-made Defender armored vehicle, 18 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Verolyubovka, Kramatorsk, Nikiforovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Maryevka, Torskoye, Belitskoye, Krasnoyarskoye, Novopavlovka, Lenina, Sergeyevka, Kucherov Yar, Grishino and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Mezhevaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 390 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, five armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Zelyonaya Dibrova, Dolinka, Komsomolskoye, Lyubitskoye, Charivnoye and Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Aleksandrovka, Orestopol and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 355 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations and a foreign-made radar in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 Ukrainian military personnel, 15 motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 radar and two ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army's energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck fuel and energy infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 115 Ukrainian UAVs over past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 115 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 115 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 117,299 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,873 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,674 multiple rocket launchers, 33,474 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,252 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.