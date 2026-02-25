Tisza may become first "trash river" in Europe — environmentalist

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The river of Tisza flowing from Ukraine to Hungary may become the Europe’s first "trash river," head of Green Patrol organization’s environmental projects Roman Pukalov told TASS.

The footage of river with its water carrying piles of garbage mixed with ice appeared earlier in the social networks. Allegations were that it was the Tisza.

"Rivers are used to deliver waste to the ocean instead of dump trucks in certain poor Asian countries," Pukalov said.

Such attitude towards the rivers was noted earlier only in respect of the residents of certain Asian countries, he continued. "The Tisza River may become the first trash river in Europe," the environmentalist added.

Ukrainian news outlet Zakarpatye-24, which posted the video record of the river covered with garbage, noted that drastic melting of ice and snow caused the pollution. The meltwater washes away the garbage left on banks near settlements.