HAVANA, February 26. /TASS/. A US-registered speedboat entered Cuba’s waters and opened fire, a Cuban patrol boat fired back, killing four and wounding six of those aboard the US vessel, the Cuban interior ministry said.

"In the morning of February 25, a speedboat with registration number FL7726SH, registered in Florida, USA, was stopped in the Cuban territorial waters, approaching within one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino Canal <...>, Villa Clara province. When a coast guard boat of the [Cuban] interior ministry with five soldiers approached it for identification, the intruding vessel opened fire at the Cuban military, wounding the commander of the Cuban vessel. As a result of the clash, at the time of writing, four of the attackers were killed and six were wounded," it said in a statement posted on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the ministry, those wounded were evacuated and received medical assistance.