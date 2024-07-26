US Embassy in Moscow not to resume full-scale operations anytime soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Moscow will not resume full-scale operations anytime in the foreseeable future because there are no relations between the two countries at this moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The US Embassy in Moscow did not come back and will not return yet, because de facto, we simply do not have any bilateral relations," the Kremlin official said during a meeting with the participants of the New Media Workshops festival on July 24, with its footage published by the festival’s Telegram channel today.

In 2021, in response to anti-Russian sanctions declared by Washington and yet another round of expelling Russian diplomats, Moscow introduced a ban on hiring Russian and third-country citizens by the US Embassy in Russia. The US Embassy in Moscow announced that beginning on May 12, 2021, it would reduce consular services, as well as suspend issuing non-diplomatic visas.

Russian diplomats repeatedly stressed that the ties between Russia and the US have been reduced to an absolute minimum. The issue of resuming the normal operations of the two countries’ diplomatic missions remained among the few tracks where dialogue was maintained. Nevertheless, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow does not see any desire on the part of the US to achieve any progress in this direction. Additionally, Washington artificially postpones the issuance of visas to Russian diplomats.