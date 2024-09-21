Sixteen drones eliminated over Russia’s Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, September 21. /TASS/. Air defense facilities have eliminated 16 more fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Russia’s Bryansk Region, with no casualties or damage reported, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

"Sixteen fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles have been discovered and destroyed by air defense facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry. There are no casualties or damage," he wrote.

Bogomaz said earlier that the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces were repelling a massive drone attack using drones in the skies over the Bryansk Region, with 19 drones having been eliminated.