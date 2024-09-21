{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Sixteen drones eliminated over Russia’s Bryansk Region

Governor Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces were repelling a massive drone attack

BRYANSK, September 21. /TASS/. Air defense facilities have eliminated 16 more fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Russia’s Bryansk Region, with no casualties or damage reported, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

"Sixteen fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles have been discovered and destroyed by air defense facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry. There are no casualties or damage," he wrote.

Bogomaz said earlier that the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces were repelling a massive drone attack using drones in the skies over the Bryansk Region, with 19 drones having been eliminated.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Ten Ukrainian drones destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region — governor
There are no casualties or damage
Read more
West switches to open support for Kiev's terrorist attacks against civilians — MFA
"The West continues to supply arms and money to the Kiev regime, propose pseudo-peace initiatives, and try to rally as many countries as possible to their side," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian forces create concentration camps in Russian border areas — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that one of the Ukrainian prisoners of war reported an attack on a passenger train being prepared in the Kursk Region
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day
Three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past
Read more
West’s attempts to turn UNGA into pro-Ukrainian show doomed to fail — Russian MFA
"The UN General Assembly always encompasses a very broad agenda," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Press review: US shifts rhetoric on Ukraine and walkie-talkie explosions rock Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 19th
Read more
Over 6,200 Kursk Region residents evacuated from border areas over week
Around 11,000 people are currently staying in temporary accommodation centers across 32 Russian regions
Read more
Senior Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut was injured in Sep 18 walkie-talkie blast — TV
Ibrahim Aqil was appointed to replace Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut on July 30
Read more
Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles at Israeli positions in Metula
According to the broadcast, at least three of them hit targets
Read more
Cases against Ukrainian servicemen: situation in Kursk Region
Russian investigators have initiated three criminal cases against Ukrainian militants involved in crimes against civilians in the Kursk Region
Read more
Zelensky says Ukrainian troops in extremely difficult situation in two DPR areas
The situation on the frontline remains extremely difficult, Ukrainian President said
Read more
Serbian citizens sincerely appreciate Putin - deputy PM
According to Aleksandar Vulin, the Russian president "is appreciated because he fights for the values we believe in"
Read more
Russia cautions Chisinau against involvement in Ukrainian conflict — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the speculations about Romania's plans for redirecting to Moldova the mobile maintenance stations for F-16 fighter jets received by Bucharest for their subsequent deployment at the Marculesti airbase
Read more
Six Hezbollah elite unit Radwan commanders killed by Israel’s airstrike o Beirut
According to the MTV television channel, they were taking part in an operations headquarters meeting held by Hezbollah military leader Ibrahim Aqil
Read more
Hezbollah commanders wanted to repeat October 7 in northern Israel — General Staff
The IDF said that it had conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, adding that Ibrahim Aqil, a military commander of Hezbollah’s militia, was killed along with other top brass
Read more
Scholz says Germany not to send Kiev missiles ‘capable of reaching as far as Moscow’
German Chancellor emphasized the need to explore ways in order to peacefully resolve the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Ukrainian drones attack Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in Zaporozhye Region
"Another cynical attack by terrorists for whom nothing is sacred," Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
US to step up efforts to limit Russia’s fuel exports, defense imports – White House
Sanctions and export controls are "our tools", US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said
Read more
Up to 62 flights of Ukrainian drones reported near ZNPP every day — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov recalled that Ukraine had been shelling the ZNPP practically non-stop from mid-July to November 20, 2022
Read more
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Read more
Businessman probably related to exploding gadgets in Lebanon missing in Norway
At this point, there is no evidence indicating that Rinson Jose had any knowledge about the operation to create the explosive gadgets
Read more
Over 30 foreign leaders invited to BRICS summit in Kazan, 18 RSVP — Kremlin
"We have not organized such a large-scale international event in quite a long time," Yury Ushakov underlined
Read more
Twenty Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli strike on Beirut — Axios
The news website cited a senior Israeli official who confirmed that Israel had not informed the US in advance of the preparations for the attack on Beirut, "but briefed senior US officials on the matter immediately after it was carried out"
Read more
Attempts made to provoke Hezbollah with aim of US interference in war — Lavrov
Lavrov pointed put that without this, recurrent outbreaks of violence will never stop in the Middle East
Read more
Russia calls on UN to give honest assessment of sanctions' impact on Syria — envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Russia was waiting for the UN to "send a clear signal to Western donors regarding the need to lift unilateral illegal sanctions and actively support long-term development reconstruction"
Read more
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Read more
Russian troops entrenched in liberated settlements of Kursk Region’s Sudzha District
According to commander of the Akhmat special forces unit Apty Alaudinov, the situation is under control
Read more
Russia will not 'shoot itself in the foot' by halting gas supplies — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, for many decades, since the times of the Soviet Union, since the 1970s, Moscow has been establishing mutually beneficial cooperation in gas supplies
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack two settlements in Russia’s Belgorod region, leaving no casualties
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that in the settlement of Murom, the Shebekinsky district, the windows of a private house were broken out, the roof and fence were damaged due to a drone attack
Read more
Russian forces take control of two settlements in Kursk Region
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the entire frontline in moving forward, with Ukrainian soldiers surrendering
Read more
EP resolution regarding strikes on Russia madness, EU seeks war — French politician
According to Florian Filippot, France should urgently withdraw from the EU and advocate for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Senior Hezbollah military figure, five children killed in Israeli airstrike
According to the report, the strike hit the headquarters where commanders of Shiite formations were holding a meeting
Read more
Russia delivers urgent assistance to Mali — portal
The delivery was organized as part of military cooperation between Russia and Mali to boost defense and security ties
Read more
Israel wants no war with Lebanon — ambassador to UN
Unless de-escalation is reached through diplomacy, Israel will have no other choice except to use all means for protection of its citizens, Danny Danon said
Read more
Kadyrov send two more Cybertucks to special military operation zone
"The electric car’s mobility, comfort and maneuverability are what is needed here," the Chechen leader said
Read more
Ministerial meeting in Turkey within 3+3 platform on South Caucasus in the works — MFA
The six-party platform for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus was initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late 2020
Read more
Russia, China do not need to create military alliance — Lavrov
Those relations are the best in the whole history of ties that existed between two countries, Foreign Minister added
Read more
US’ new military aid package for Ukraine to be worth $375 mln — agency
According to Reuters, the new package will include patrol boats, additional munitions for high-mobility artillery rocket systems
Read more
Theft of Russian assets to nullify trust towards EU — MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the European Union had lost independence
Read more
Putin instructs authorities to support small producers of drones
The Russian leader noted that products manufactured by small enterprises, including drones, are not inferior in quality to those made by large ones
Read more
Russia's international reserves up by $2.5 bln over week to $616 bln
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Read more
Nazi Germany’s Gestapo officers accompanied Katyn commission
Аs follows from testimonies by a laboratory technician, the German Army’s Senior Ensign Ludwig Schneider, contained in the declassified FSB archive materials
Read more
Iran warns about pending response to Israel after Hamas leader Haniyeh’s killing
The head of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office slammed human rights activists for practicing double standards, when they are "silent while 41,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, have been killed by the cruel Zionist regime"
Read more
Turkey’s top diplomat confirms Ankara seeks to join BRICS
Ankara always looks for new opportunities to expand its trade and economic cooperation anyway, Hakan Fidan added
Read more
Turkish banks want to stop transactions with Russia, transfer them to one bank — source
The issue reportedly concerns private and state-owned Turkish banks that do not have foreign partners, mainly Western ones
Read more
Lavrov says he agrees with Trump about destructiveness of sanctions for US dollar
The Russian foreign minister stressed that, despite the continued dependence of many economies on the dollar, the risk of this phenomenon has already been recognized
Read more
Battlegroup North liberates two settlements in Kursk Region this week
Apart from that, according to the report, Russian aircraft struck areas of deployment of manpower and weapons of the Ukrainian army’s three mechanized, one tank, and two assault brigades
Read more
Only Lebanese hospitals, kindergartens used exploded pagers — Iranian ambassador
Multiple explosions of communication devices occurred in Lebanon on September 17 and 18
Read more
Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector
According to Ritter this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall"
Read more
Strikes at Beirut and shelling of Lebanon: escalation on Lebanese-Israeli border
The IDF has also intensified the hostilities in the northern direction and started carrying out massive airstrikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Read more
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Press review: Israel declares new phase of war and Russia boosts drone production
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 20th
Read more
Russia’s Akhmat special force destroys military storage facility in Kursk direction
Akhmat also eliminated one armored personnel carrier and one self-propelled artillery weapon, the deputy chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Physicists from Russia to be banned from Large Hadron Collider from December 1 — Nature
At the same time, CERN will continue to work on projects already underway with about 270 employees of the Russian Joint Institute for Nuclear Research
Read more
Florida court rules to arrest Russian citizen Postovoy, take him to Washington
The date of the next court hearing, to take place in Washington, has not been set yet
Read more
First five Baikal aircraft will be delivered in 2026 — minister
"It has been decided that we will switch to the domestic VK-800 engine," Anton Alikhanov said
Read more
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled three attempts by the Ukrainian military to break through the border near Novy Put, Malaya Obukhovka and Medvezhye
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Zelensky may be overthrown if Ukraine fails to hold elections — Ukrainian MP
Ukraine is still facing the question of the legitimacy of power in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law
Read more
Russian Supreme Court upholds Navalny verdict
Former technical director of Navalny’s YouTube channel Daniel Kholodny was also found guilty of financing extremist activities with the use of his office and of participating in an extremist community
Read more
EU plans to extend the freeze of Bank of Russia’s assets for 36 months from January 2025
The European official stressed that for this decision to come into force, all EU countries must unanimously approve it by the end of the year
Read more
Russia wants no nuclear war — Lavrov
The foreign minister still assured that Russia possesses weapons "that will have serious implications for the handlers of the Ukrainian regime"
Read more
EU will grant loan to Kiev that will be paid from frozen Russian assets — EC president
Ursula von der Leyen stressed that 35 billion euros is the part which the European countries will contribute to the 45 billion euro loan approved by the G7 in Italy in the summer
Read more
Russia welcomes normalization of Iran’s relations with Arab countries — Lavrov
It is in the interests of both Iran and its Arab countries to establish "friendly, normal, goods relations," Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Russia sanctions likely to dilute US dollar’s dominance, IMF says
Radical restrictive measures imposed by Western countries may contribute to the emergence of small currency blocs based on trade between certain groups of states, IMF’s first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath pointed out
Read more
North Korea convinced Russia to win special military operation in Ukraine — top diplomat
"The North Korean people express their support for the Russian people in their just struggle," Choe Son Hui stressed
Read more
Hezbollah confirms death of its commander in airstrike on Beirut
Together with Ibrahim Aqil at least six commanders of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force died in the airstrike
Read more
Israeli air force attacks around 100 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in past two hours
The strikes were directed by the IDF intelligence units and the IDF Northern Command, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Sixteen drones eliminated over Russia’s Bryansk Region
Governor Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces were repelling a massive drone attack
Read more
Transformer damaged in Ukrainian attack on Energodar, Zaporozhye NPP safety jeopardized
This substation is engaged in supplying power to the plant’s infrastructure facilities, the plant said in a statement on its Telegram channel
Read more
Russian Federation Council Speaker calls detonations in Lebanon a 'heinous attack'
Valentina Matviyenko noted that Russia’s position regarding the ongoing escalation in the Middle East was "clearly stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Representative to the UN"
Read more
US volunteer Russel Bentley missing in Donetsk killed — RT editor-in-chief
Bentley came to Donbass from the United States in 2014
Read more
Two-thirds of Abrams tanks in Ukraine already destroyed — Russia’s deputy OSCE envoy
As Maxim Buyakevich noted, the discussion is afoot in the West about the possibility of using high-accuracy long-range weapons against facilities deep inside Russian territory
Read more
Report on alternative payment systems will be prepared by BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the growth of trade in national currencies between Russia and other countries
Read more
Russia to explain risks of cooperation with NATO to post-Soviet countries — MFA
"No doubt, such voyages of representatives of the aggressive military bloc do not contribute to regional stability and security," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kremlin slams Poland's idea to revise Crimea's status 'absurd'
"Russian territory and Russian regions cannot be the subject of any discussion or transfer to anyone," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Stoltenberg's statements on use of long-range missiles against Russia senseless — MFA
According to the outgoing NATO Secretary-General, Ukraine's use of long-range missiles will not lead to the alliance being drawn into a conflict with Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s forces in Ugledar virtually encircled — sources
"Most positions around the city, including those at the most important sites and heights are Russian, the whole city is exposed to fire," the sources explained
Read more
Tver region governor says no serious injuries in drone attack on Toropets
Earlier reports said a fire occurred at the scene where drone fragments fell in Toropets
Read more
Putin has no plans to attend Mexican president's inauguration — Kremlin
Earlier, the Mexican embassy in Moscow stated that the Russian president had received an invitation to Sheinbaum's inauguration ceremony
Read more
Gas reserves in European USG facilities approach 93.5%
Gas injections into UGS facilities slowed significantly in September to the lowest level since 2011
Read more
Russia is committed to Israel’s security, but not at others’ expense — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that he had good relations with many of his Israeli counterparts
Read more
Russia's military to restore control of all districts of Kursk Region — Kremlin
"The situation in those areas which are under the control of the Ukrainian militants is extraordinary, of course," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Israel to continue operations in northern areas until all residents return to their homes
On September 17, the Israeli military political cabinet said that the return of residents, who were evacuated from Israeli settlements near the border with Lebanon amid Hezbollah shelling attacks, was added to the list of official objectives of Israel’s military campaign
Read more
West is persuading Ukraine to give up claims to 1991 borders — legislator
Yegor Chernev shared a "feeling" that the Western world is ready to declare as a victory for Ukraine at least the fact that "Kiev has not fallen" and that it "has not lost its sovereignty"
Read more
Kiev and EU open joint defense innovation office — Ukrainian Defense Minister
According to him, the so-called IT coalition of 13 countries has already attracted more than 70 million euros for the needs of Ukraine
Read more
Ten Ukrainian drones destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region — governor
There are no casualties or damage
Read more
Fourteen dead in Beirut airstrike - Lebanese Health Ministry updates casualty statistics
The local civil defense service reported that a search and rescue operation was still underway in the al-Qaim neighborhood, where two residential buildings had collapsed
Read more
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military headquarters in Ein-Zeitim
The statement said that the Shiite units conducted these operations in response to the Israeli Air Force strikes on Lebanese populated localities
Read more
Russia fully ready to defend its interests in Arctic — Lavrov
The minister to say that NATO is becoming increasingly interested in the Arctic region
Read more
Ukraine's budget deficit next year will reach 19.4% of GDP
The country's Finance Ministry reported earlier that Ukraine's national debt has grown by $3.2 bln in three months to $155.36 bln
Read more
Explosions in Lebanon pose interest for Russian intelligence — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow has not discussed the events in Lebanon with regional actors
Read more
Senior Russian lawmaker warns that calls for long-range strikes open way to nuclear war
Vyacheslav Volodin commented on a recent resolution of the European Parliament to allow strikes inside Russia with Western weapons
Read more
Lifting ban on strikes deep into Russia won't help Ukraine much — Pentagon
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, for his part, said that Moscow was aware of the West's decision to attack deep into Russian territory and to send appropriate signals to Kiev
Read more
Hezbollah handing out pagers hours before their detonation — agency
The sources said that the Shiite movement did not have any specific suspicions about these pagers and their "checks had been part of a routine 'sweep' of its equipment to find any indications that they were laced with explosives"
Read more
US carries out mock electronic launch of Minuteman III ICBM
Such test deployments of Minuteman III missiles without an actual launch are being carried out twice a year at various air bases, the statement says
Read more
UN human rights commissioner slams blasts in Lebanon as war crime
The UN official called for bringing those behind these blasts to responsibility under international law and protecting civilians in conflict zoes
Read more
No more red lines for Israel, any Hezbollah radical is legitimate target — PM’s office
The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that a pinpoint strike was delivered on Beirut that killed Hezbollah Shiite militia commander Ibrahim Aqil and several other Hezbollah commanders
Read more
Ukrainian forces in difficult situation in Kursk Region, try gain foothold — commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov added that, on Thursday, he visited the rightmost flank of the Russian troops on the Kursk direction - near cities of Rylsk and Lgov
Read more