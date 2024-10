MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in payments in BRICS countries stands at 65% and the share of the dollar and the euro is less than 30%, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"Indeed, we are in practice using national currencies and the Russian ruble within BRICS - 65% of all the settlements is made in rubles, in national currencies," the minister said.

"The share of the dollar and the euro is declining and it is less than 30% now," Siluanov added.