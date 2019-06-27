Russia’s BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle to get extra armor after Syria combat experience

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles will get extra protection with slat armor and steel screens to shield them against rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Chief Designer of the Special Machine-Building Design Bureau (part of Precision Systems Company) Sergei Abdulov told TASS at the Army-2019 forum on Thursday.

There are plans to sign the relevant contract for the delivery of such armor sets for the Russian troops, the chief designer said.

The Russian military emphasized the need to provide enhanced armor protection for BMP-3 IFVs following the results of Russia’s Syria counter-terror operation, Abdulov explained.

"Inter-agency trials have been held and a contract has actually been signed for the delivery of extra protection sets that include steel screens and slat armor," he said.