Armenia's trade with EAEU up to $12 bln in 2024 — Russian deputy prime minister

ASTANA, January 29. /TASS/. Armenia's trade turnover with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is growing, while Yerevan's trade with the European Union (EU) is shrinking, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"Last year, trade [between Yerevan and the EAEU] totaled $12 billion, which is several times greater than the volume of trade that Armenia has with the European Union. Meanwhile, [Yerevan's] trade with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union is growing, while with the European Union it is declining, which, in general, shows the real state of affairs in the economy better than other words," the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia said.

"Armenia is playing an active role in the Eurasian Economic Union and is acting constructively. As I said many times, Armenia is the main beneficiary in the Eurasian [Economic] Union," he added.

On January 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia approved a draft resolution on the beginning of the process of joining the EU, now the document will be discussed by parliament. Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan noted that "this does not mean Armenia's membership in the European Union in the literal sense of the word, since a decision on this issue can only be made through a referendum."

As Overchuk noted earlier, Moscow considers the discussion of the bill on joining the European Union in Armenia as the beginning of Yerevan's withdrawal from the EAEU. According to him, joining the EU is incompatible with the country's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.