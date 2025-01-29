{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Armenia's trade with EAEU up to $12 bln in 2024 — Russian deputy prime minister

"Armenia is playing an active role in the Eurasian Economic Union and is acting constructively," Alexey Overchuk said

ASTANA, January 29. /TASS/. Armenia's trade turnover with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is growing, while Yerevan's trade with the European Union (EU) is shrinking, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"Last year, trade [between Yerevan and the EAEU] totaled $12 billion, which is several times greater than the volume of trade that Armenia has with the European Union. Meanwhile, [Yerevan's] trade with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union is growing, while with the European Union it is declining, which, in general, shows the real state of affairs in the economy better than other words," the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia said.

"Armenia is playing an active role in the Eurasian Economic Union and is acting constructively. As I said many times, Armenia is the main beneficiary in the Eurasian [Economic] Union," he added.

On January 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia approved a draft resolution on the beginning of the process of joining the EU, now the document will be discussed by parliament. Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan noted that "this does not mean Armenia's membership in the European Union in the literal sense of the word, since a decision on this issue can only be made through a referendum."

As Overchuk noted earlier, Moscow considers the discussion of the bill on joining the European Union in Armenia as the beginning of Yerevan's withdrawal from the EAEU. According to him, joining the EU is incompatible with the country's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Tags
Trade & Cooperation
Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey up 2.6% in 2024
In the first 11 months of 2024, supplies of Russian pipeline gas to the country amounted to around 18.2 bcm, according to the Turkish regulator
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Russian users complain of DeepSeek chatbot failures
According to Downdetector, personal account failures, website failures and notice failures are the main complaints
EU plans to ban sales of video game consoles to Russia — FT
According to EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas, the video game consoles "are, apparently, used to control drones"
Putin says wrong to tie Ukraine’s ban on talks to Russian troops near Kiev
According to Russian President, the attempts to mislead the international community about such serious issues once again show 'who we are dealing with'
Retreating Ukrainian troops carry out mass executions of civilians — report
Rodion Miroshnik noted that "at this point, the number of residents killed by special punitive groups cannot be precisely determined"
EU slaps import duties on agricultural products, fertilizers from Russia, Belarus
According to the statement, the transit of all agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus to third countries will remain unaffected by the measures
Russian troops seize hundreds of weapons in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donbass region
The trophies included NATO mines previously unknown to Russian troops
Russia sticks to principle of respecting Syria’s integrity, sovereignty — diplomat
According to Mikhail Bogdanov, the process of resolving sensitive issues needs to be done through a political process
Russia to continue dialogue with new Syrian government — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Tuesday’s visit to Damascus by Russian officials was "important"
EU’s new Russia sanctions may target foreign legal entities using SPFS — Bloomberg
As the agency notes, for now these measures are only proposals and must be approved by all EU countries
Danish foreign minister says Trump won’t get Greenland
"That’s why why I shouldn't stand here and give advice on how he can take something away, something he shouldn't do," Lars Lokke Rasmussen said
Press review: Budapest swaps veto for energy security as Trump strains Latin American ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 28th
Press review: Trump’s plans may spark a star wars era as Russian delegation visits Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29th
Deal between Russia, Ukraine should guarantee future security — Putin
That’s why the deal shouldn’t have a "single blunder or a single rough edge" that could be related, among other things, to the illegitimacy of Vladimir Zelensky, the Russian president said
Air defenses down 33 drones over Russia’s Bryansk region, no casualties
Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces destroyed 27 drones, while the other six were downed by the National Guard of Russia’s department in the Bryansk Region
Russian premier departs to Kazakhstan on three-day working visit
Mikhail Mishustin is expected to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov to discuss the entire range of trade, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries
London intends to make Ukraine its colony with by concluding 100-year treaty — aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "with this document, the UK is trying to cover up its unscrupulous policy of demonstrative disregard for international law"
Russian delegation holds constructive talks with Syria’s new government — senior diplomat
The meeting continued for three hours, including the official lunch
Italian parliament approves aid to Ukraine until year-end
The bill has already gained support in the parliament’s upper chamber
Explosions rock Kiev, Ukrainian media say
The explosions were heard before the introduction of an air raid alert
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sustained plating damage in Kara Sea
The 50 let Pobedy icebreaker was built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg
Nord Stream 2 operator concedes pipeline sale for payments to creditors
The final bankruptcy moratorium for Nord Stream 2 AG was extended until May 9 of this year in order of exception
Russian special services take all measures to ensure president’s safety — Kremlin
According to Tucker Carlson, the Joe Biden administration considered assassinating Putin
Some 15,000 Ukrainian troops still hanging around Belarusian border
Anton Bychkovsky also stressed that the situation on the border with Ukraine was under control
Serbian prime minister announces his resignation
Earlier, amid continued student protest rallies, Vucic announced plans to reshuffle the cabinet replacing more than half of ministers
Unproven claims about preparations for attempt on Putin’s life lack credibility — Kremlin
"There are numerous statements circulating, and while we should pay attention to them, we must also approach them with caution," Dmitry Peskov said
Talks with Ukraine amid its ban on negotiations with Russia will be illegitimate — Putin
"If we engage in talks now, they will be illegitimate," the Russian president said
China's DeepSeek neural network could revolutionize AI market — NTI experts
Anton Averyanov, CEO of the ST IT group of companies and an expert at the Technet NTI market, told TASS that the Chinese spent much less to develop DeepSeek than OpenAI did on ChatGPT
Kremlin aide slams Eagle S incident as piracy
On December 25, 2024, the EstLink 2 power cable connecting Finland’s energy grid with Estonia across the bottom of the Gulf of Finland was suddenly disabled
Russia to defend its interests in Ukrainian issue — Putin
"We will certainly push for what suits us, what meets our interests," the Russian president said
Base station for satellite swarm may appear at Russian Orbital Station
The idea for the station was presented by the Russian general designer for manned space systems and complexes and Academician Vladimir Solovyov
Ukrainian troops fled Novoyegorovka after losing first stronghold — Russian soldier
After liberating the settlement, the Russian troops entrenched and waited for reinforcements
Putin says there are legal ways to lift Ukraine’s ban on talks with Russia
"But is principle, as matter of fact, if they want to do this, there is a legal way," the Russian president noted, adding that this may be done by parliament speaker in conformity with Ukraine’s constitution
Top Iranian diplomat suggests relocating Israelis to Greenland
US President Trump told reporters on January 25 that in his view, the residents of the Gaza Strip who had lost their homes in Israeli military operations could be resettled to Arab countries
Kremlin declines to comment on reports of Russia supplying Su-35 fighter jets to Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Shadmani, deputy chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated earlier that Tehran had purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets
EU to cut 15 banks off from SWIFT in 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Bloomberg
The EU will put 74 vessels that Brussels considers part of the "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil, on the sanctions list
Russian troops liberate Dvurechnaya community in Kharkov Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia was ready to implement Istanbul agreements — Putin
"We told Kiev in the evening of March 15 or in the morning of March 16 that we were ready to finalize and sign this document," the Russian president said
Port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odessa Region damaged — authorities
In the early morning hours of January 29, the Ukrainian authorities declared an air raid alert in the Odessa Region for over two and a half hours
Conflict with Ukraine to end in month or two without ammunition — Putin
"The sovereignty of Ukraine is close to zero in this sense," the Russian president noted
Putin says Biden could be behind Ukraine’s refusal to embrace deal negotiated in Istanbul
According to Russian president, the main details of the agreement had been approved by April 15
Drone attack reported in west Russia’s Smolensk, nuclear site among potential targets
No damage or casualties have been reported
Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft to be launched to ISS in April — senior Roscosmos official
The departure of the Soyuz MS-26 crew - Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Donald Pettit - has to be rescheduled as well
Putin gives instructions to hold international drone forum in Mocow this year
Russian President said that development of export should become a powerful impetus for the domestic drone industry
Kiev unable to encourage youth to join Ukrainian military — lawmaker
The lower age limit for mobilization in Ukraine is currently 25, although volunteer military service is available for men starting from 18 years old
US blew up Nord Stream and will provoke EU and NATO collapse — journalist Carlson
"Ultimately, when people wake up from their dream state, it will destroy NATO, because it was an attack by one NATO power on a NATO ally, another NATO member was attacked by the United States on Germany, and it wrecked the German economy," he said
Drone fragments fall in industrial zone in Central Russia, sparking fire
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties
Adjustment of Doomsday Clock highlights global tensions, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that "it’s not the West that adjusts the clock but some scientists and organizations"
Russia, China stand shoulder to shoulder resisting West’s pressure of sanctions — diplomat
"We may formulate things differently, sometimes we speak back to back, sometimes shoulder to shoulder, but we really stand against the destructive current situation in global affairs," Maria Zakharova said
Almost 30 Ukrainian drones downed over Tver region overnight — governor
Earlier, Igor Rudenya said that air defense forces on duty had destroyed Ukrainian drones over the Toropets municipal district and near Andreapol
Kremlin aide warns ship inspections in international waters would violate UN convention
According to Nikolay Patrushev, the North Atlantic Alliance is seriously discussing the possibility of arranging such ship inspections
Drone taken down over northwest Russia’s Lake Ladoga
There were no damage or casualties
Woman gives birth to her child on board of Uzbekistan Airways airplane
After landing, medics boarded the plane to provide the necessary medical assistance
Ukraine deal must be signed by legitimate authorities — Putin
Russian leader noted that someone have to be authorized by the Ukrainian state to sign these agreements
Plot to assassinate Putin is direct path to nuclear war — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin believes that amid the current tough confrontation, the Russian society needs to 'understand the level of challenges and threats that we are facing'
No-confidence vote on PM Fico fails at Slovak parliament amid low attendance
66 opposition parliamentarians gathered for the meeting
Zelensky can't legally lift ban on talks with Russia, someone else in Ukraine can — Putin
The president stressed that "any legal problem can be resolved if there is will for that
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Ukrainian intelligence chief predicts collapse, if peace talks fail to begin by summer
The daily's source said that Kirill Budanov dropped this remark "with a cold smile" on his face, which "made everyone look at each other and fall silent"
Russian troops advancing towards Zaporozhye area after liberating Novosyolka in Donbass
Vladimir Rogov told TASS earlier that the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s strategic defensive line near Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic would enable Russian troops to advance on key enemy strongholds in the Zaporozhye Region from the east and northeast
DR Congo rebels say will stay in seized city of Goma and govern it
According to the head of the Congo River Alliance, Corneille Nangaa, rebel forces have taken control over strategically important Goma International Airport
Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador amid media reports on Aktau plane crash
According to the statement, Baku considered a number of media reports to be 'based on disinformation'
South Sudan plane crash kills 18
According to the broadcaster, the aircraft crashed after takeoff near the Unity oil field
UNESCO serves the interests of those wishing to 'strategically defeat' Russia — Lavrov
"We saw for ourselves yet again that we shouldn’t have any illusions about the current situation in UNESCO or the policy course of its director general and her closest colleagues," the Russian foreign minister stressed
NATO countries offer grants to Russians to implement projects against Moscow — report
According to the report, as a result, Russia’s foreign adversaries hope to collect the personal data of recruitable agents
Ukrainian president has no right to extend his office term — Putin
It is noted that the presidential term is five years
Foreign powers view Ukraine's division as a way to avert Kiev army’s defeat — expert
"By partitioning Ukraine, proponents of this strategy aim to prevent the Ukrainian army’s collapse, rebuild it, and resume hostilities once the US and Western industries ramp up production," Edouard Husson warned
Scientists move Doomsday Clock hands one second closer to 'midnight'
In 2023, the symbolic clock was moved 10 seconds ahead, primarily due to the Ukraine crisis, placing it at 90 seconds to midnight
Western intel agencies seek to sow instability in Russia using religious factor — report
"To achieve this goal, they operate through their affiliated non-governmental organizations, social media networks, and personnel from NATO countries," the report states
World's richest people lose $108 bln due to DeepSeek traction — Bloomberg
Billionaires whose fortunes are related to AI suffered the largest losses
Protesters target embassies of countries accused of aiding rebels in Congo — media
Congolese social networks are flooded with calls to paralyze city life in protest against Rwanda's alleged support of the ethnic Tutsi-led M23 group
Akhmat special forces’ tanks eliminate three Ukrainian vehicles in Kursk Region
The commander clarified that the battle took place during the defense of Berdin
Tartus port issue is purely technical — deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Bogdanov said that mutually acceptable solutions can be found
Russian flag raised over liberated Novoyelizavetovka in DPR — top brass
The Defense Ministry said that during the offensive, assault units used attack drones to destroy Ukrainian firing points and command posts
EU won’t fully ban LNG imports from Russia in new sanctions package — Politico
The new restrictions will only affect LNG receiving terminals that are not connected to the EU's gas distribution system
Aliyev says US sought to prevent construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
According to the president, Washington began to pressure the Georgian authorities so that Tbilisi would refuse to participate in the project
Russian MPs to ask US Congress, UN to look into claims about US attempt to kill Putin
At a plenary session, State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Chairman Vasily Piskaryov proposed asking US legislators to clarify what Carlson was talking about
Ukrainian drone strike on Belgorod Region kills two people, injures two others — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the injured were taken to hospitals
Russia immediately urged Kiev to withdraw from DPR, LPR to prevent war — Putin
"However, Kiev decided: "No, we will go to war," the Russian leader said
Russian troops liberate Novoyelizavetovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Flight restrictions imposed in Pulkovo airport in Russia’s St. Petersburg
Arrivals and departures have been temporarily suspended
Russian diplomat, Syrian leader discuss 'restoring ties' — Syrian government
According to the statement, Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed commitment in principle to contacts with all parties concerned in order to shape Syria’s future on the basis of justice, dignity and sovereignty
Akhmat force says it mopped up Ukrainian military camp in southern parts of Chasov Yar
According to the report, a few days ago the unit’s fighters took control a slagheap
Russia, Syria agree to continue consultations on military bases — senior diplomat
Commenting on Russia’s bases in Syria, Mikhail Bogdanov said that nothing has changed
Zelensky brought himself into dead end, Ukrainian politician says
"Zelensky has effectively destroyed almost all the legitimate power in the country, including all its branches," leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Russian delegation arrives in Damascus for first time since change of government in Syria
In late November 2024, Syria’s armed opposition units started a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates
Russian senators highlight growing risks of AI election interference
"The commission believes that apart from the subversive tools used in every election process in Russia, the use of artificial intelligence in the upcoming elections poses a special danger and growing risk," the document states
Russian troops score big win with liberation of Dvurechnaya — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, Dvurechnaya serves as a springboard for further advance in the Kupyansk District, in particular, towards Veliky Burluk and the Volchansky District
Russians who left for Israel begin returning to Russia — ambassador
At the same time, Simona Halperin noted that there are Russian citizens who continue to live between the two countries
Ukraine cannot just remove Vladimir Zelensky from power to find peace — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the difficult situation in Ukraine may entail the loss of territories, and that drives the West to peace talks
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drones launch large-scale attack on Russian regions overnight
According to the Defense Ministry, on-duty air defense units shot down 104 Ukrainian drones across several Russian regions
Putin says was ready to meet with Zelensky in spring of 2022
Vladimir Zelensky was Ukraine’s legitimate president at that time, but his presidential term expired in 2024
Russian army to advance quicker toward Dnepropetrovsk after liberating Novoyelizavetovka
"Novoyelizavetovka expands the bridgehead and expedites the advance towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the defense source said
US journalist Tucker Carlson says Biden’s administration tried to kill Russia’s Putin
According to him, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "pushing so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia in his last two months in office
Russia knew it could be deceived but pulled forces off Kiev in 2022 to avoid bloodshed
Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that the draft of the Istanbul accords was agreed upon on April 15, 2022
Denmark authorizes mothballing of damaged Nord Stream 2 gas line
"Workers intend to preserve the damaged pipeline, installing special blinds on each open end of the pipe in order to prevent further gas release and ingress of oxygen-saturated seawater," the regulator said
EU’s new Russia sanctions may affect dozens of companies in third countries — Bloomberg
Brussels may impose restrictions on software and technologies allegedly used in weapons systems
Ukrainian servicemen begin bombarding Krasnoarmeysk without leaving it — security services
It was specified that the Shakhtyorsky and Yuzhny neighborhoods are often hit by shelling
Year of Green Wood Snake kicks off in China
It is believed that those born in the year of the Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025) possess such qualities as wisdom, creativity, good intuition, charm, calmness, resolve and caution
Russia strongly condemns actions of M23 armed group in DR Congo — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia demands the immediate cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of militants from the seized territories
