Erdogan’s son praises Putin as ‘decisive leader’

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a decisive leader who puts the interests of his country and its people above everything else, the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and World Ethnosport Confederation President Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan told TASS in an interview.

"I have met President Putin once in Iran. I see him as a decisive leader. I see him as a leader who puts the interests of his country and his people in the forefront," he said. According to the official, "the leadership Mr. Putin shows is necessary in these troubling times to achieve a meaningful and sustainable peace."

Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan also said that he hoped that "these troubles can be resolved, because the world in general is in a troubling time." "Turkey is in the middle of all these regional conflicts. We would like to have peace around us, because these are our neighboring countries. These are our friendly countries. We would never want our neighboring countries to be in trouble with each other," the Turkish president’s son pointed out.

According to him, "Turkey has invested a lot and gave a lot of effort to achieve peace in the region between Russia and Ukraine." "Turkey has worked a lot to stop the bloodshed in Palestine as well," Erdogan noted. "I hope Turkey can prevail," he emphasized.