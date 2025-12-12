Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. If the conflict in Ukraine continues, it could escalate into World War II, US President Donald Trump warned.

"I would love to see it stopped, and we are working very hard. It doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control. <...> Things like this end up in third world wars," he told reporters at the White House.

In November, Washington came up with a 28-point plan to settle the Ukraine conflict, which caused discontent among Kiev’s European partners, who sought to make significant changes to the document. Trump announced later that the initial US plan had been revised based on the positions of Moscow and Kiev and only a few issues were left to be resolved. US representatives held talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with Russian officials in Moscow.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to hand over to the United States a 20-point version of the plan developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal for territorial concessions by Ukraine as part of a plan to resolve the conflict.