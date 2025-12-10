LONDON, December 10. /TASS/. The UK secretly deployed paratroopers to Ukraine - a fact that became officially known only after a British soldier was killed in an accident at a Ukrainian training ground, the Press Association (PA) reported.

On December 9, the UK Ministry of Defense announced the death of one of its soldiers who had been attending tests of a new type of weapon in Ukraine, far from the combat zone. On Wednesday, authorities identified the serviceman as 28-year-old Lance Corporal George Hooley of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment.

Hooley joined the military in 2015 and had since been deployed to Afghanistan, Africa, and Eastern Europe. He was due to be promoted to corporal in January. The British authorities have not disclosed which battalion he served in. According to PA, the regiment’s 1st Battalion is part of the special forces, while the other two operate under the regular army.

According to The Guardian, more than 100 British soldiers are currently stationed in Ukraine. The newspaper noted that the UK government has kept this information quiet to prevent Russia from using it for "propaganda purposes."

Earlier reports indicated that several dozen British special forces personnel were in Ukraine providing security for the embassy in Kiev. The Guardian also pointed out that since 2022, over 40 British citizens have died in Ukraine, but Hooley’s case marks the first publicly confirmed death of a British soldier.

Speaking to a TASS correspondent, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin previously stated that the UK is involved in the Ukraine conflict "perhaps even more deeply than any other NATO member." He said the presence of special forces, instructors, and military specialists involved in launching Storm Shadow long-range missiles in Ukraine had been officially acknowledged.