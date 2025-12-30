Bank of Russia will conduct a stress test of banks in early 2026

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia plans to conduct bottom-up stress testing of banks in January-February 2026, according to the regulator’s documents.

The bottom-up method is a stress test implemented by financial institutions themselves using internal data and models, but with the same scenario determined by the regulator.

"The survey will be conducted to generate forecasts of key indicators over a two-year horizon (01.01.2026 - 01.01.2028) for the baseline and stress scenarios," the regulator says.

In addition, the regulator will conduct stress testing of the mortgage and unsecured consumer lending markets in January-March. The goal is to assess risks in these segments.