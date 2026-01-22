Putin's position on Greenland does not indicate meeting with Trump due soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's position on Greenland, as outlined at the Security Council’s meeting, does not indicate an early meeting with US President Donald Trump, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"I don't see any connection between these two topics," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about whether Putin's remarks about the possible price of the island indicate that a meeting between the Russian and US presidents is due soon.

"I'd like to remind you of Putin's words pronounced yesterday: 'Anything that concerns Greenland is none of our business.' We have many of our own concerns. We need to protect our interests. We need to focus on the special military operation, economic development, improving demographics, and improving the level of development in domestic electronics," Peskov stated.

The day before, during a briefing with permanent members of the Security Council, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko asked the head of state for his opinion on the situation unfolding around Greenland. Putin emphasized that this does not concern Russia, but also recalled that similar experiences exist in Russian history. He recalled that Alaska was sold to the United States for $7.2 million. Putin cited estimates that, adjusted for inflation, in today's prices, Greenland might cost $200 million to $1 billion.