Europe to face unimaginable dangers without US army, says Trump

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. Most European countries would not have been able to function properly and would have faced enormous security threats without American military support, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Without our military, you have threats that you would never believe. You don't have threats because of us, and that's because of NATO," Trump said.

The president also said that without the participation of the United States, the work of many governments would have been paralyzed. According to him, it is the American military presence within the alliance framework that serves as the main deterrent for potential opponents of Europe.