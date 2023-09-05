Russia’s Melon Fashion Group launches new clothing brand

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s fashion retailer Melon Fashion Group (manages Sela, Zarina, Befree, and Love Republic brands) is launching a new apparel shop brand called Idol, with the first stores set to open in late September, the company said on Tuesday.

"Melon Fashion Group announces the launch of its fifth brand, which will offer women's and men's clothing, as well as accessories and shoes <....> Online sales have already begun in the online store <...>, as well as on the Lamoda marketplace. The first stores will open in the largest shopping centers at the end of September," the company said.

Melon Fashion Group manages fashion brands Sela, Zarina, Befree, and Love Republic. At the end of August 2023, the retailer operated 904 stores in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.