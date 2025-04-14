Palm oil imports become important vector of Russian-Indonesian cooperation

TOKYO, April 14. /TASS/. Palm oil supplies from Indonesia to Russia have become a strategic avenue for cooperation between the two countries, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev said on the sidelines of the Russia-Indonesia forum underway in Jakarta.

"Deliveries of palm oil from Indonesia have become the main commodity for Russia. More than 90% of palm oil coming to Russia are from Indonesia. We can therefore say this is a strategic vector of our cooperation," Gruzdev said, cited by the Antara news agency.

Earlier reports said that Russia’s Delo Group may build a terminal specializing in exports of palm oil and exports of sunflower oil.