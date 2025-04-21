West incapable of competing in trade on legal grounds — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Western countries are focused solely on resolving their own economic issues and are unable to compete in trade while adhering to legal norms and regulations, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the 2nd All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland - the Power of Russia."

Improvements in the state of global economic relations are not expected in the near future because the West has historically engaged in trade and sanction wars, the diplomat noted. "This is because they are pursuing their own agendas, because they are unable to compete on the basis of the law or trade regulations since they intentionally withdraw from trade law in particular," Zakharova stated.

The experience gained by Russia in recent years under sanction pressure is absolutely invaluable; it should be further developed and implemented, she emphasized.

The 2nd All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland - the Power of Russia" is being held in Moscow from April 21 to 23.