Putin addresses soldiers on battlefield directly from Kremlin to thank them

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting on the situation in the special military operation zone, addressed soldiers and officers on the battlefield directly to thank them for their service.

"In the successes of the Russian armed forces on the front line, the decisive role belongs to our soldiers and officers who, while liberating Donbass, demonstrate courage and heroism every day, risking their lives. I would like to address them directly," he said.

"Dear comrades! You undoubtedly serve as an example of service to the Fatherland, service to the Motherland. You are working and carrying out your combat missions for the benefit of our great Russia. I thank you for your valiant service to the Fatherland and wish you a happy New Year," Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like once again to express my words of gratitude to all Russian servicemen who are currently carrying out combat missions along the line of contact, on the front line," the head of state concluded.